PASIGHAT, 25 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) and East Siang district administration jointly conducted a sensitization programme on Right to Information Act 2005 for the PIOs, APIOs and RTI activists here on Monday.

During the programme, Chief Information Commissioner Jarken Gamlin and his team explained in details the roles and responsibilities of the PIOs and the objectives of the RTI Act 2005.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu also attended the programme. (DIPRO)