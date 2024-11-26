Marathon marks Tobacco Free Youth Campaign

RAGA, 25 Nov: Kamle District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) on Monday organized a marathon as part of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0 here. The race marked the conclusion of the two-month-long campaign.

The Kamle DC gave awareness to the participants about harmful effects of tobacco and encouraged the youth to live a tobacco free life.

The participants also took anti-tobacco pledge.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of the marathon, drawing and essay competitions during the closing function.

Kamle DDSE, teachers, students and parents, Everester Kabak Yano, cricketer Sardum Ligu attended the programme. (DIPRO)