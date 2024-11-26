Training prog on potato production technology

NAMSAI, 25 Nov: Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra, in collaboration with Shillong based Central Potato Research Institute, Regional Centre (CPRI-RC), has organized a one-day training programme on ‘advanced production technologies of potato’ at KVK office premises on Monday.

CPRI-RC scientist Dr. Janani P gave a presentation on scientific methods of potato cultivation and also demonstrated the method of potato planting.

KVK head and senior scientist Dr. Utpal Barua briefed the farmers about benefits of improved varieties of potato.

KVK SMS (plan protection) Dr. Madhumita Sonowal Bora explained about the common pests and diseases of potato and integrated pests management practices. This was followed by distribution of nearly 2.75 tonnes of breeder seed of improved potato varieties.

More than 50 farmers attended the programme.