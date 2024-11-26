Nagpur Agrovision: Wangsu highlights vital role of agriculture in country’s economy

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Agriculture minister Gabriel D. Wangsu on Monday highlighted the vital role of agriculture in India’s economy, which contributes around 17-18% to the GDP and supports the livelihoods of more than half the rural population. The minister was addressing the dignitaries at the agricultural event titled, Agrovision 2024, held at the PDKV ground in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in presence of union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

India is the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables, Wangsu said, while pointing out the immense scope for increasing agri-exports and expanding food processing industries.

The minister described Agrovision as a meaningful platform for exchanging knowledge and technologies, “which aligns with the nation’s goal of doubling farmers’ income.”

“This is in fact a significant platform to promote innovative ideas and collaborations. I am confident that the technologies shared here will benefit the entire country,” he remarked.

He commended Nagpur’s legacy as the “Orange city,” emphasizing its contribution to citrus production and the innovative research being carried out at the Central Citrus Research Institute.

Wangsu also invited dignitaries present in the event to experience Arunachal’s ‘unique charm.’ He said, “If Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra strive together in agricultural production, we can grow together, contributing to the nation’s progress. With commitment and mutual support, the synergy between Marathis and Arunachalis can yield significant outcomes in the days ahead.”

Wangsu also visited various exhibition stalls at Agrovision, interacting with participants. A dedicated stall from Arunachal Pradesh also showcased the region’s kiwi products, offering a glimpse into the state’s growing agricultural diversity.