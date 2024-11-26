Tourism secy lays foundation stone for view point at Dariya Hill

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Tourism secretary Ranphoa Ngowa laid the foundation stone for tourism view point at Dariya Hill on Monday.

The view point funded by Arunachal Tourism Society, ICR unit, is part of the broader efforts to promote sustainable and eco-tourism and improve visitors’ infrastructure.

The Tourism secretary advised the locals to adopt sustainable tourism practices by preserving and conserving rich the flora and fauna and the wildlife diversity of the eco-tourism site.

He also highlighted the importance of hospitality and hygiene, while dealing with tourists.

OSD to Tourism minister, Pema Norbu Thongchi urged the locals to refrain from haphazard construction activities in such serene locations, and conserve the pristine nature. He urged them to draw inspiration from the Bugun community’s conservation efforts.

ICR deputy commissioner Talo Potom described the proposed tourism view point at Dariya Hill as the best place in the state capital to spend leisure time, where tourists can enjoy the panoramic scenic beauty of the entire capital city and parts of Assam’s plain areas.

On 24 November, the Arunachal Tourism Society, ICR unit had organized a one day exploration- cum-trekking programme at Dariya Hill under the guidance of the ICR DC.