NES unit organizes awareness prog on protection of wildlife

YACHULI, 25 Nov: The Keyi-Panyor district unit of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), in collaboration with the district administration, organized an awareness programme on protection and preservation of wildlife and arms surrender abhiyan here on 23 November.

Tajum Yomcha, a wildlife scientist, emphasized the importance of conserving forests and wildlife for ecological balance. He also highlighted the importance of protecting domestic animals and ensuring their safety within the communities.

NES’ district unit chairman T.D Neckom urged the villagers, elders and GBs to protect wildlife and the environment.

Meanwhile, responding to the call, all the GBs promised to prevent hunting and protect wildlife in their respective areas.