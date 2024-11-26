Veteran journalist Shantanu Bhattacharyya passes away

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Shantanu Bhattacharyya, a veteran journalist passed away on Sunday. The end came for the versatile man, who was usually referred to as Shantanu Da or simply, Dada by most of the younger members of the media fraternity in Arunachal, in West Bengal on Sunday night.

He had not been keeping well for quite a period of time. Eventually, he breathed his last post old-age related ailments. He was 81 and left behind his wife, one daughter and a son.

Bhattacharyya, who lent his name to most of the prominent newspapers in this frontier state established his own news agency APNEI in early 2000 through which he served the state with his

strong and meticulous style of writing. Besides being a top-notch writer, he was an acclaimed painter, a photographer, a teacher and an excellent orator. He had started his professional career in a studio called ‘City Art Studio’, set up by his father in Kolkata in the 60.