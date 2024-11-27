50 para athletes from Arunachal to participate in North East Para Games

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: Fifty para athletes from Arunachal Pradesh will compete in the first North East Para Games, 2024, beginning in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday.

Arunachal will compete in para-badminton (14), para-athletics (27), para-boccia (5), para-swimming (3) and para-table tennis (1).

The athletes, accompanied by their personal escorts, coaches, managers and officials, were scheduled to depart for Assam on Wednesday night.

On Monday, Sports Authority of Arunachal director Gumnya Karbak flagged off the team and also unveiled the team’s official wear at the SAA conference hall in Chimpu.