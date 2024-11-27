State celebrates Constitution Day

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) celebrated the Constitution Day at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here on Tuesday.

The day commemorates the adoption and enactment of the Constitution of India on 26 November, 1949.

APCC president Nabam Tuki led the party leaders and workers in paying floral tribute to Father of Indian Constitution Dr. B.R Ambedkar.

Tuki appealed to all to safeguard the Constitution and understand the rights and responsibilities enshrined in it.

On the occasion, the party also launched the 60-days ‘Samvidhan Rakshak Abihiyan’ to protect the Constitution.

On the occasion, APCC president and former CM Nabam Tuki stated that Indians are safe as long as they are under the Constitution. “Without the Constitution, there is no identity, no protection, no rights or equalities, no privileges or opportunities for Indian citizens,” Tuki emphasized, urging everyone to honor the Constitution.

Tuki revealed that the 60-day nationwide campaign, “Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyan,” will run until January 26, 2025, with various programs and activities involving educational institutions from school to university level.

Arunachal unit AAP general secretary Toko Kena attended the program as a

resource person and discussed the background and significance of the Constitution.

Quiz competitions, extempore speeches and general knowledge contests were also held, with winners receiving prizes, according to an APCC release.

The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) in Nirjuli also celebrated Constitution Day at the seminar hall of the Mechanical Engineering department under the banners of Viksit Bharat @ 2047-NERIST and Janjatiya Gaurav Divas-NERIST. The event featured two expert talks titled “Indian Constitution and its Importance” and “Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and Varsh,” as well as essay writing and quiz competitions on the Constitution of India.

The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Itanagar and the Youth Affairs department organized a ‘Padyatra Rally’ to commemorate Constitution Day.

The rally, which started from Akashdeep complex and culminated at IG Park here, covering a distance of 2km, was joined by around 500 participants from NSS, Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, NCOE-SAI Chimpu, officials and staff from the department.

Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in Pasighat, East Siang district, celebrated Constitution Day with a renewed commitment to uphold the principles of democracy and equality.

Speaking on the occasion, APU vice chancellor prof. Tomo Riba said, “The Constitution is not just a legal document; it is the soul of our democracy.” He encouraged the students to stay informed about their rights and responsibilities as citizens. The event was followed by a reading of the Preamble to the Constitution by the VC and others present during the celebration.

An essay writing competition was also organized with the theme “Our Constitution,” involving both students and university staff.

Additionally, a quiz competition on ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ was held for the students of GHSS Chongkham and GSS Alubari at the block library in Chongkham, Namsai district, under the PM DAJGUA and the Aspirational Block Program to mark the celebration of Constitution Day. Winners were awarded certificates of appreciation and prizes.

The Political Science Department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized an essay writing competition on ‘The Role of the Constitution in Promoting Social Justice’ and a talk on ‘The Indian Constitution: A Living Document’ at the University’s Mini Auditorium to commemorate Constitution Day.

MA 1st semester Political Science students Rubu Sumpi and Gongam Angu secured the first and second positions, respectively, in the essay writing competition. MA 3rd semester students Keshab Saw and Kago Onya received consolation prizes. The winners were awarded trophies, certificates, and mementos by VC-in-charge prof. S.K. Nayak.

Speaking on the occasion, VC-in-charge prof. Nayak said, “It is because of our Constitution that we envision a ‘Vikshit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047. The Constitution addresses governance, the economy, and the socio-cultural life of every citizen.”

RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam emphasized that India’s Constitution fulfills the aspirations of every region in the country. “Students need to learn the basics of the Constitution from their school days to become law-abiding citizens,” he said, commending the Political Science department for hosting the event.

Head-in-charge of the Political Science department, prof. Tabang Mibang, stated that the Constitution is a reflection of India’s diversity.

Dr. Mahesh Ranjan Debata from the Centre for Inner Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), delivered a talk on the Indian Constitution. Highlighting the essence of the Constitution, Dr. Debata said that after almost 75 years, the Constitution is truly shaping the vision of its founding fathers, who placed it above all other laws. Despite being amended more than 100 times, its originality and basic features remain intact, he added.

The NSS Unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) celebrated the 75th Constitution Day in the Orchid Lawn of the college.

Principal of DNGC, Dr. M.Q. Khan, administered the Constitution Day Pledge and advised the students to develop the spirit of belongingness, integrity, and a commitment to a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

He also encouraged the students to be career-conscious, as it is the key to achieving a peaceful and successful life.

Resource person Dr. Joba spoke on the brief history of the Indian Constitution and its adoption. He emphasized the Right to Cleanliness, which is part of the Right to Life under the Indian Constitution, urging students to maintain cleanliness and hygiene both in and around the college and everywhere else.

The 75th National Law Day was celebrated at Himalayan University (HU), with the theme “Samvidhan ka Amrit Mahotsav” to provide insight into the Constitution for students on Tuesday.

Attending the celebration, Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench Bar Association president adv. Tadup Tana Tara discussed the separation of powers and the rule of law.

HU registrar Vijay Tripathy urged the students to be law-abiding citizens, avoid illegal activities and contribute to nation-building.

Assistant professors Bikash Godak and Patey Kenter Kena presented papers on ‘The Historical Background of the Drafting of the Indian Constitution’ and ‘Uniqueness of the Constitution of India,’ respectively.