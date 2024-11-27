Public hearing held for Kharsang oil field clearance

[ Samshum Changmi ]

KHARSANG, 26 Nov: A public hearing to secure environmental clearance for oil and gas development, including exploratory drilling at the Kharsang Oil Field (KOF), was held on Monday at the Kharsang GB Hall. The public hearing, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) under the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2016, focused on the proposed expansion of 45 wells-40 development wells and 5 exploratory wells-within the KOF.

The Kharsang Oil Field, covering a total area of 9.94 square kilometers, is operated by a joint venture consortium comprising GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd., Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC), Oil India Ltd., and JEKPL. The oil field currently produces 400 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), and with the proposed expansion, production is expected to increase significantly to 2,800 BOPD.

During the hearing, community representatives expressed their appreciation to the APSPCB and the district administration for creating a platform to discuss the environmental, economic, and social aspects of the project. They stressed the importance of addressing local grievances and expectations while ensuring strict compliance with regulatory standards.

The project-affected communities raised concerns about the socio-economic implications of the proposed expansion. They urged the consortium to prioritize Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in critical areas such as education, healthcare and employment.

Five NGOs-Tangsa Youth Association (TYA), Kharsang Circle Unemployed Youth Association (KCUYA), Self Employee Association (SEA), Kharsang Circle Socio-Economic Development Society (KSEDS) and the Muklom Youth Association (MYA)-jointly submitted a public memorandum on behalf of the affected communities.

The memorandum outlined several key demands, which include proper and transparent implementation of CSR funds, creation of job opportunities with 100% reservation for local youth in project-affected areas, educational support and the upgradation of healthcare facilities.

They further outlined the need for establishment of a Village Development Fund to ensure sustained development. And allocation of 100% business opportunities to project-affected communities.

Appointment of a public relations officer to bridge the communication gap between local communities and the consortium was also placed.

Deputy commissioner of Changlang, Vishal Sah, expressed confidence in the public’s cooperation to expedite drilling operations. He urged the consortium to give due consideration to the demands raised by the affected communities to foster trust and development.

The hearing concluded with assurances from the authorities and the consortium that the concerns and suggestions raised would be addressed as part of the project’s planning and implementation.