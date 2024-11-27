APC, APUWJ mourn Shantanu Bhattacharyya

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) mourn the loss of Shantanu Bhattacharyya, a renowned journalist and a significant figure in the state’s media landscape.

Shantanu Bhattacharyya, often affectionately called “Shantanu Da,” passed away on Sunday night due to age-related ailments. He was 81 years old.

Bhattacharyya made significant contributions to journalism in Arunachal Pradesh. His insightful writing and dedication to the profession earned him widespread respect.

The APUWJ and APC have extended their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed his grief and acknowledged Bhattacharyya’s contributions to the state’s journalism.