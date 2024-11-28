DC takes stock of academic process in Giba circle

DAPORIJO, 27 Nov: Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo on Wednesday conducted an unannounced visit to the schools of Giba circle to take stock of the ground reality of academic process.

Accompanied by Giba ZPM Mayum Dobin, the DC visited Leya Upper Primary school and Giba Secondary School, and interacted with school in-charges and school management committees.

While visiting the schools, DC also addressed the people of Giba circle wherein the people took pledge, in presence of DC, to stop hunting of wild animals in future and protect and conserve the wildlife.

Commending villagers for their initiative to protect wildlife, the DC said “fauna & flora must be protected and conserved for young generation.” (DIPRO)