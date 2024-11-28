Kharel urges students to take part in sports

PASIGHAT, 27 Nov: Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus director Avinash Kharel urged students to actively take part in sports as a means to build a healthy and balanced life, emphasizing the importance of mental and physical fitness for success.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural function of the 26th annual sports meet 2024 of the Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan(DPVN), here in East Siang district on Wednesday, Kharel said, “sports teach us life lessons that extend beyond the field. Sports help to cultivate resilience, teamwork and leadership, which are integral to personal and professional growth.”

He applauded DPVN for its dedication towards discipline and holistic education of the students.

Vidya Bharati president from New Delhi, Dusi Ramakrishna Rao, in his address, shed light on the vision of Vidya Bharati. “With over 24,000 schools and two universities under its umbrella, Vidya Bharati is committed to the all-round development of students, ensuring their intellectual, emotional, and physical growth,” he stated. He commended the school’s effort in upholding ideals of Vidya Bharati and providing a platform for students to showcase their talents.

The event began with a grand march-past, where students from four houses – Siang, Dibang, Kameng and Lohit – displayed impeccable discipline and synchronization. The vibrant cultural programs, including traditional dance and music performances, added a festive touch to the occasion.

A total of 265 students are participating in over 30 sports disciplines during the event which aim to promote physical fitness, foster healthy competition and build camaraderie among students.

The event also witnessed the presence of dignitaries, including Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra organizing secretary Dr. Pawan Tiwari, Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) state coordinator Sukumaran K. and school principal Pradhanacharya Vidya Kant Jha.