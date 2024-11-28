Senior Medical Officer dies

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: Senior Medical Officer Dr. Rumy Chowlu Lingu passed away aged 46 in Guwahati, Assam on 26 November.

She is survived by her husband Dr. Inya Lingu and two sons.

Lingu, who joined the health department as medical officer (Ayurveda) in 2009, was serving as SMO (SG) at UPHC, Itafort here at the time of her demise.

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor has expressed shock and grief over the untimely demise of Dr. Lingu.

“I am deeply shocked and pained to know about the sudden demise of Dr. Lingu. Her dedicated service rendered to the people of the state would always be remembered,” he said.

Nyigyor conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association has also deeply mourned the passing away of Dr. Lingu.

“She will always be remembered for her contribution toward the medical field with her acumen in Ayurveda. Her absence will be felt by many,” the APDA said in a condolence message to the bereaved family.