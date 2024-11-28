Kisan Mela held to promote organic farming

TAWANG, 27 Nov: ICAR-National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) based in Assam’s Gerua in collaboration with the district agriculture office here organized a Kisan Mela and Kisan Gosthi to promote organic farming in the region.

The event brought together farmers, agricultural experts, government officials and stakeholders, who exchanged their knowledge and practices in organic farming.

Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang, who inaugurated the programme, urged the farmers to embrace innovative organic farming methods for increased productivity and environmental sustainability.

ICAR-NRRI director Dr. A.K Nayak provided insights into the advancing organic agriculture in India.

Dr. GAK Kumar, chairman of the NEH Component and Head of the Social Science Division, ICAR-NRRI emphasized the importance of empowering farmers with the latest research and organic farming techniques.

Assam-based ICAR-IARI campus in-charge Dr. Lohit Kumar Baishya assured full support to farmers in adopting modern scientific practices to enhance income through organic agriculture.

District agriculture officer Toli Bam and district horticulture officer Saifor Rahman reaffirmed their departments’ dedication to improving farmers’ livelihoods.

One of the main highlights of the event was the farmer-expert interaction session, where the farmers had the opportunity to discuss challenges and receive expert guidance from the specialists.

The event also featured exhibition stalls showcasing advanced tools, techniques, and products for organic farming.

Support was extended to farmers through the distribution of agricultural inputs such as vegetable and maize seeds, garden tool kits, and leaf colour charts to aid in effective implementation of organic practices.

The kisan mela has not only highlighted the potential of organic farming but also laid the foundation for a more sustainable and prosperous future for the farmers of Tawang and beyond. (DIPRO)