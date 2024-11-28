Two workers buried alive, 2 injured

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: Two workers were buried alive while working on construction of a retaining wall at Donyi colony here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Jahan Hemaem (45) and Bijay Bag, both from Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

Two others were rescued by police with help of SDRF and they have been identified as Tanesh Orang of Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district and Josef Topno (31), a resident of Donyi colony here. Both of them were evacuated to a hospital here for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies were handed over to the deceased’s families.

The police launched an investigation after registering a case under section 194 of the BNSS.