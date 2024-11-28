YWS expresses concern over attempted confiscation of cardamom

GANDHIGRAM, 27 Nov: Yobin Welfare Society (YWS) has expressed serious concern over the reported incident of an attempted confiscation of cardamom from Gandhigram village by a person claiming to be authorized by the deputy commissioner.

The society said that the Yobin community has been cultivating cardamom for decades and it is a vital source of their livelihood and education. However, the forest department has been imposing restrictions on cardamom cultivation, citing concerns about encroachment in the Namdapha National Park, the YWS said in a release.

It demanded that the government address the ongoing issues surrounding the Namdapha National Park, particularly with regard to its boundaries and the rights of the people living within and around it.

The YWS has appealed to the authorities concerned that cardamom cultivation be allowed without unnecessary restrictions and that no external organization or individual be granted authority over the villagers’ traditional rights and practices without clear and justifiable reasons.

“We have submitted several applications to the ADC requesting the removal of the permit imposed by the forest department, but no orders or clarity have been provided yet,” the release said.

Stating that the National Park issues are pending in the high court, the YWS expressed hope that the authorities concerned will take immediate action to resolve the ongoing issues affecting the livelihood and rights of the local communities.