Governor urges people to donate blood, says poor people should not suffer for lack of blood

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik has appealed to the people of the state to come forward and donate blood. “Poor people and communities should not suffer for lack of blood. It is a service to society and to the nation,” the Governor said during a voluntary blood donation camp held at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The voluntary blood donation camp was organized, under governor’s initiative, by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Arunachal Pradesh state branch in collaboration with the doctors and technical officials of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS), Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) and Raj Bhavan Dispensary.

The Governor, also president of IRCS Arunachal Pradesh state branch, said “blood donation is a noble act which profoundly impacts the lives and well-being of hundreds of millions of people and their families and communities worldwide.”

While commending the camp organizations especially, the doctors, nursing officers, medical technicians and the dedicated volunteers of the Red Cross, and all the blood donors, Governor said that the blood units they donated will be properly used in saving lives.

Highlighting the importance of blood during wars and medical emergencies, Governor appealed to the people to create more awareness about blood donation. He also exhorted the participants to join the Red Cross Society and be part of the humane service.

IRCS Arunachal Pradesh state branch honorary secretary Dr. Emi Rumi briefed about the event and Red Cross Society of the state. Junior Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh state branch president Tarh Yaku also spoke on the occasion.

Raj Bhavan dispensary senior medical officer Dr. Jennifer Tayeng informed that 104 units of blood were collected during the camp. 144 volunteers turned up but many were not allowed by the Medical Counselling Board. The blood units have been sent to the blood banks of TRIHMS, Naharlagun and RKMH, Itanagar.

Large numbers of voluntary blood donors from 33rd Battalion of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 1st Armed Arunachal Police Battalion, 138 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Police Training Centre, Banderdewa, Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, the Global University, Himalayan University, Oju Welfare Association, and NSS volunteers from Don Bosco College, Itanagar, Hills College of Teacher Education, Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, Dera Natung Government College and Binny Yanga Women’s Government College were present on the occasion.

Raj Bhavan officers and officials and attached departments, led by secretary to Governor Darade Sharad Bhaskar also donated enthusiastically in the camp. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)