Org seeks accessible accommodation

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjan Youth Association (APDYA) on Monday urged the state government to provide reservation for persons with disabilities in government accommodations, such as Bhawans and inspection bungalows. In a representation to the Chief secretary, APDYA stated that physically disabled people face immeasurable problems in major Indian cities due to a lack of accessible accommodations. It further pointed out that numerous facilities, such as air accessibility, easy immigration, accommodations and tourism services, are provided to persons with disabilities

when traveling abroad. The association demanded similar facilities from the government for them.