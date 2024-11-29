Complete projects’ implementation on time: DC

HAWAI, 28 Nov: Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin has urged all the executing agencies and works departments to complete all projects on time while maintaining work quality.

He was addressing the officers of various departments of the district during a two-day District Level Monitoring Committee meeting, which concluded here on Thursday.

While reviewing the implementation of various ongoing central and state government schemes/projects, the DC observed that the beneficiaries of the schemes such as the ANBY, ANKY, ANPY, and ANMY are facing problems “due to slow and untimely progress on disbursement of government subsidies and loans in banks.”

The DC directed the SBI, the lone banking institution in the district, to expedite the matter, and also directed the lead bank manager to report to the DC office to discuss the slow progress of disbursement of loans.

The heads of various departments delivered presentations on the progress of the schemes being implemented in the district.

They also highlighted the challenges being faced by them during schemes’implementation.

Besides the departmental officials, the Anjaw ZPC, ZPMs, and representatives of CBOs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)