2 drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Nov: The Naharlagun police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and seized ganja and suspected heroin from their possession.

The peddlers have been identified as Rahul Roy (29) and Dagmi Rime (26).

Roy was arrested first, based in reliable input that he was involved in procuring and selling drugs in the G Extension area. A police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, under the supervision of SDPO Rishi Longdo, apprehended Roy and seized 31.8 grams of ganja from his possession.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Rime, from whose possession “two vials containing suspected heroin in small quantities were recovered,” the police said.

A case [u/s 20(b)(ii)(A)/21(a)/27/29 of the NDPS Act, 1985] has been registered in this regard, the police said.