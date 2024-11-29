Awareness prog on empowering women, promoting integrated farming

LEMPIA, 28 Nov: Twelve members of SHG Pakarchi participated in an awareness programme titled ‘Empowering women through integrated farming and building climate-resilient communities’, organised at Lempia village in Lower Subansiri district by the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Northeast Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) on Thursday.

The initiative was aimed at raising awareness about the vital connection between climate change and livelihoods, particularly in the northeastern Himalayan region, and to empower women to adopt sustainable practices for climate resilience.

Led by GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist C Tridipa Biswas, the programme underscored the significant impact of climate change on traditional livelihoods and highlighted the critical role women play in implementing integrated farming practices.

The participants engaged in meaningful discussions, sharing their experiences and the challenges they face due to the changing climatic conditions.

Biswas addressed these concerns, explaining how integrated farming practices – such as combining crop cultivation with animal husbandry, aquaculture, and agroforestry – can enhance productivity while fostering environmental sustaina-bility.

“Women are central to building climate-resilient communities, as they are often the primary stewards of natural resources,” she said.

“The programme also received strong local support, with notable contributions from Rubu Tadii, a respected social worker, and Ngilyang Oka, chairperson of the Pakarchi SHG,” Biswas informed in a release.