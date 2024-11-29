Horticulture min seeks deeper ties with IIHR

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: Agriculture and Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Thursday visited the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) in Bengaluru to explore avenues for collaboration and knowledge-sharing, aimed at advancing horticultural practices in Arunachal.

During his visit, Wangsu expressed keen interest in working closely with the IIHR on initiatives like seed and sapling procurement of IIHR brand Arka. Wangsu proposed establishing a dedicated training centre in Arunachal Pradesh to enable closer collaboration between the IIHR and local farmers.

“Arunachal’s vast and fertile land holds immense potential for horticulture activities, and with the IIHR’s expertise, we can unlock significant growth,” the minister said.

Wangsu also commended the IIHR scientists for their significant contributions to improving horticultural practices and technologies “that benefit countless farmers across the country.”

IIHR Director Dr TK Behera and senior scientists highlighted the institute’s achievements and ongoing projects, particularly its contributions to the northeastern hills states, including Arunachal.

Horticulture Secretary Koj Rinya outlined the state’s challenges in horticulture, and invited IIHR scientists to visit the state to obtain hands-on understanding of its agricultural landscape. She also commended the IIHR’s support to the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) in the state, and urged the institute to expand its services to cover more areas.

District horticulture officers from Arunachal participated in virtual discussion on potential of various crops and the challenges faced by farmers in Arunachal. They exchanged ideas with IIHR scientists on addressing crop diseases and enhancing market access.

Wangsu also toured key facilities at the IIHR, and commended the institute’s advanced research infrastructure. He expressed desire to replicate some of the IIHR’s initiatives in Arunachal.