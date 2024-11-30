DC proposes restricting sharp tools in public places in L/Subansiri

ZIRO, 29 Nov: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP proposed to restrict carrying of sharp tools like machetes in hospitals, offices and other public places for the safety of the people.

He made the proposal during a meeting with administrative officers, community-based organisations and local leaders at the mini-secretariat here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday. The meeting was convened to address key challenges and envision a sustainable future for Ziro Valley.

Raising concern over deforestation in Ziro Valley, the DC urged the forest department to enforce forest conservation laws strictly.

“Unchecked cutting of trees has disrupted rainfall patterns and increased flooding, jeopardising agricultural practices,” he said. The DC stressed the importance of preserving Ziro’s natural resources for future generations.

Highlighting the environmental hazards posed by unregulated mining in the valley, the DC called for immediate corrective actions to protect the region’s ecology, ensure agricultural sustainability, and safeguard the livelihoods of local farmers.

The DC appealed to the stakeholders to adopt sustainable practices, ensuring that the valley remains a magnet for visitors while maintaining its ecological balance.

Speaking about the challenges of unplanned and unsafe construction, the DC advocated adoption of scientific planning principles tailored to Ziro’s seismic sensitivity.

Drawing inspiration from urban models, like Chandigarh and Bhutan, he called for a cohesive development framework that prioritises safety and aesthetics.

In a major initiative, the district administration announced to make Ziro a plastic-free zone by 20 February, 2025.

Supported by CSR funding from the Power Grid Corporation India Limited, the project will empower self-help groups under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission to produce and distribute reusable cloth bags.

Highlighting the urgent need to address drug abuse, the DC called for collaborative efforts by NGOs and CBOs. He encouraged a united, selfless approach to combating the menace through awareness campaigns and rehabilitation programmes.

To ensure effective implementation of these initiatives, the DC proposed forming a dedicated committee to review the progress bi-monthly and address emerging challenges collaboratively.

The DC lauded the district’s electrical department for having 80 per cent female staff but expressed concern over their limited involvement in technical duties.

Encouraging gender parity, he urged women employees to embrace tasks traditionally performed by their male counterparts, setting a new benchmark for empowerment.

Meanwhile, the Apatani Women’s Association of Ziro (AWAZ), led by its president Dr Subu Tasso Kampu, commended the DC for his visionary leadership and initiatives.

“As a proactive community organisation, AWAZ is committed to supporting these measures by fostering awareness, mobilising grassroots participation, and advocating sustainable development,” the AWAZ said in a press release.

“Together, we aim to transform Ziro Valley into a model of harmony, resilience, and progress, upholding its legacy for generations to come,” the release added.