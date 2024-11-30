Anjaw DC calls for effective implementation of Mission Arun Himveer

HAWAI, 29 Nov: Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin on Friday emphasised on formation of a circle-level committee headed by an administrative officer for effective implementation of Mission Arun Himveer.

The mission aims at supplying agri and allied products by the cooperative societies and self-held groups of the border villagers to the ITBP.

Addressing a coordination meeting here, the DC also suggested involvement of ITBP representative, line departments, and cooperatives societies/SHGs for effective implementation of the Mission Arun Himveer project at the ground level.

The 25th Bn ITBP commandant, government officials, and representatives of all registered societies of the district attended the meeting. (DIPRO)