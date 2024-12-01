Army establishes handcraft skill centre

BORDUMSA, 30 Nov: The Indian Army has established a traditional handicraft skill centre at the community centre here in Changlang district to empower specially abled youths by providing them with essential skills to achieve self-reliance while preserving their cultural heritage, the defence PRO informed in a release.

The skill centre is designed to teach traditional crafts, including bamboo work, weaving, wood carving and traditional embroidery. “It is expected to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, showcasing the potential of empowerment through skill development and the Indian Army’s dedication to community welfare,” the PRO said.