Awareness campaign on wildlife protection

DAPORIJO, 30 Nov: The Upper Subansiri divisional forest office, in collaboration with the All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU), organised anawareness campaign on protection of wildlife, here on Saturday.

A team of the forest department, headed by DFO Boken Pao and RFO Tapa Mosu, and ATSU president Tadak Pakba and general secretary Vijay Dobin conducted door-to-door awareness on wildlife protection, especially in local vendor areas where wild animals are usually purchased and sold.

DFO Pao apprised the people of the Wildlife Protection Act and offences prescribed under various sections of the Act, and urged the public not to engage in illegal killing of wild animals.

The district magistrate has already issued a prohibitory order against illegal hunting and killing of wild animals in the district. (DIPRO)