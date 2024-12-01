ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: A free HIV screening camp will be organised at RKM Hospital campus here on 2 December as part of the World AIDS Day observation.

Informing about this, Papum Pare District and ICR AIDS Control Officer Dr PD Thongchi appealed to all to avail the opportunity and get tested for HIV.

The World AIDS Day is observed on 1 December every year to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS. The theme for this year’s World AIDS Day is ‘Take the right path’.

Various literary and IEC activities will also be organised in different institutions on 1 December, Dr Thongchi said.

Papum Pare will observe the day in collaboration with Piramal Foundation, he said.