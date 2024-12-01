NYK organizes Yuva Utsav

TAWANG, 30 Nov: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Tawang, in collaboration with the youtha affairs directorate, conducted a district-level Yuva Utsav at the GHSS here in Tawang 30 November.

The event was aimed at promoting youth engagement and fostering talent across a variety of fields, and featured six key components – science exhibition, young writers contest, young artists contest, photography workshop, declamation contest, and cultural group dance.

It provided a platform for the youth to showcase their creativity, intellect, and skills in these fields.

The winners of the Yuva Utsav will represent Tawang at the state-level Yuva Utsav.

Attending the event, 190 Mountain Brigade Commander Brig VS Rajput encouraged the participants to continue their active involvement in similar events in the future, emphasising the importance of youth participation in shaping a vibrant and progressive society.

Tawang GHSS Principal Yeshi Chotten applauded the enthusiasm shown by the participants, particularly noting the diverse representation of schools from across the district. He commended the participants for their outstanding performances in various competitions.

Pema Lhamu and her team from GHSS here bagged the first prize in the cultural dance competition.

Phurpa Lhamu of JNV bagged the first prize in the individual science exhibition, while a team from JNV bagged the first prize in the group science exhibition.