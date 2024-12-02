Eagle Nest FC win Tissa Futsal League

DOIMUKH, 1 Dec: Eagle Nest FC won the first Tissa Futsal League, defeating Mehao FC 5-2 in a thrilling final played at the T-Club turf here on Sunday.

Dupjang Lepcha of Mehao FC was adjudged player of the league, while Pranjit Doley of Eagle Nest FC became the top scorer with seven goals in his kitty, including a hat-trick in the final.

The best goalkeeper award went to Wanghian Hakun of Eagle Nest FC for his exceptional performance throughout the league.

Organised under the theme ‘Play hard, protect harder – save sildlife’, the league brought together six teams – Namdapha FC, Daying Ering FC, Eagle Nest FC, Mehao FC, Pakke FC, and Patkai FC to promote both sportsmanship and wildlife conservation.

The teams were divided into two groups and the finalists were determined based on their points in the group stage.