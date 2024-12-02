Arunachal shine at national taekwondo championship

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh won one gold, one silver and four bronze medals in the 38th National Sub-Junior Kyorugi & 13th National Sub-Junior Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2024, which concluded at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana, on Sunday.

The gold medal was won by Nabam Jikam and Taku Rinta in the mixed pair poomsae. Nyagam Wangsa won the silver medal in the girls’ individual poomsae.

The trio of Taku Rinta, Pesi Kamki and Balo Roshna won a bronze medal in girls’ group poomsae, while Jenyom Dabi clinched a bronze in the boys’ individual poomsae.

In the Kyorugi events, Kholie Peter and Ayush Giri won a bronze medal each in the boys’ under 41 kg and under 44 kg category, respectively.