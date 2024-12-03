AAPSA Talent Search 2024: Don Bosco School, Jollang emerges as overall champion

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Don Bosco School, Jollang emerged overall champion for the second consecutive time at the All Arunachal Private Schools’ Association (AAPSA) Talent Search, 2024.

Model English School and Good Shepherd School secured the first runner-up and the second runner-upposition, respectively in the three-week-long competitions.

The 13th edition of the event featured football, volleyball, basketball and badminton tournaments, and literary and cultural competitions.

More than 1,500 students from 20 schools participated in it.

Good Shepherd School hosted the literary competitions on 30 November and all the other activities, such as games and cultural competitions,were held at the Don Bosco School, Jollang.

MLA Toko Tatung, AAPSA president James Techi Tara, DBS Jollang director Fr TJ Sebastian, DBYC director Fr Sunny Minj, principals and teachers of the participating schools attended the function.