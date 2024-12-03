Talk show on genesis of IFCSAP  held

BORUM, 2 Dec: The Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFSCAP) organised a talk show themed ‘Genesis of IFSCAP and its way forward’ at the Vivekananda Kendra Centre for Human Excellence on Monday.

The panellists included renowned educationist and former chief information commissioner Dr Joram Begi, retired IAS officer Hage Kojeen, the IFCSAP’s first president Dr Tai Nyori, and former president Tajom Tassung.

The discourse also focused on the role of youths in promoting the indigenous movement, role of prayer centres (namlos, nellos, ganggings, etc) in promoting indigenous faith.

Rajiv Gandhi University AITS Assistant Professor Dr Lisa Lomdak moderated the event.

IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi and secretary Maya Murtem also attended the talk show. (DIPRO)