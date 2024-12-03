IFCSAP celebrates Indigenous Faith Day-cum-Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo birth anniv

[Mingkeng Osik]

TEKANG-YAGRUNG, 2 Dec: The Indigenous Faith Day-cum-Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo birth anniversary was celebrated here in East Siang district on 1 December by the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

Thousands attended the event, which aimed to celebrate and promote the indigenous faith of the region, bringing together community members, religious leaders and cultural enthusiasts. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of the founding father of Donyi-Poloism, Golgi Bote late Talom Rukbo.

Delegates gathered from all the neighbouring ganggings (Donyi-polo prayer centres) in East Siang district at Engo Takar Ganging, located in Pasighat and paid floral tributes to the statue of late Talom Rukbo. It was followed by a rally from Pasighat to Sille Oyan, Ruksin and finally Tekang Yagrung village.

At Tekang Yagrung, the celebrations kicked off with a flag hoisting ceremony led by IFCSAP president Omir Tatin. The event also saw the unveiling of the Donyi Polo Tapet, as well as the release of the 2025 calendar.

Several speeches were given by special invitees, the president of IFCSAP, and other leaders, all emphasising the importance of preserving the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the region.

IFCSAP’s East Siang unit president Omir Tatin in his address informed about the memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu regarding reverting the nomenclature of the department of indigenous affairs to the department of indigenous faith and cultural affairs for better governance of the same.

The event also featured solo performances by renowned singers Rerik Karlo and Delong Padung, as well as group dances by participants from different districts.

DIPRO adds: In Lower Siang district, the Indigenous Faith Day was celebrated in various administrative circles.

After unfurling the Donyi Polo flag in Gensi administrative headquarters, local MLA and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor advised the people to follow the footsteps of the ancestors “if you really love and revere Donyi Polo in the true sense.”

He advocated fixing certain yardsticks to streamline the sacrifices of animals during festivities and marriage ceremonies.

Terming nyida – the customary marriage practice – as “the pivot around which the Galo society and its culture rotates and energises itself to sustain the future generations,” he appealed to the people to avoid deviating from the traditional practices by resorting to uncountable sacrifice of mithuns duringsuch ceremonies.

“We should roll back to the old practices of our ancestors, albeit with positive modifications wherever necessary, to strengthen the edifice of our cultural rooting for continuity of the traditional practices and for posterity. The alarming practices of unaccountable exchange of valuables during the togu need to be curbed if our society has to exist,” he said.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the committee, the local MLA assured them of improving infrastructures in the general ground and the gamgi.

Celebration organising committee chairman Nyokar Taipodia also spoke.

Eminent exponent of Donyi Polo movement, Mogi Ori and state convener of IFCSAP, Moi Bagra were the resource persons during the celebration.

The other highlights of the programme included cultural displays, sports competitions, and deliberations on ways and means to maintain the importance of being indigenous despite the extremely challenging environment.