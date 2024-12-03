Poi Pee Mau festival celebrated

NAMSAI, 2 Dec: The Tai Khamti community celebrated Poi Pee Mau festival here on Sunday, marking the beginning of their new year with grandeur and cultural pride.

Held at the Nalung festival ground, the event reflected the richness of the Tai Khamti heritage and the dynamism of its youths. Organised under patronage of Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Chowna Mein, the festival beautifully bridged tradition with aspirations for the future, encapsulating the theme ‘Rediscovering the Tai ethnicity’.

Addressing the gathering, Mein applauded the youthsof Namsai for their dedication and creativity in organising the event. He emphasised the festival’s role in connecting the community with its roots while inspiring the younger generation to take pride in their heritage.

“It fills my heart with pride to celebrate this day with our vibrant youths,” said Mein. “Their passion and creativity remind us of the immense potential of Arunachal Pradesh. They are not only preserving our traditions but also shaping a future filled with promise and pride,” he added.

Mein also spoke of his vision for Namsai as an aspirational district, focusing on sustainable development and tourism, and addressing societal challenges like drug abuse. He highlighted upcoming cultural milestones, including Sangken festival and the ongoing Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, as key opportunities to showcase Arunachal’s diverse cultural legacy.

Education minister PD Sona, who also attended the festival, emphasised the importance of empowering young people holistically and aligning developmental efforts to nurture their potential.

“Our youths are the custodians of Arunachal’s identity and the architects of its future,” said Sona, and added that “the government is committed to fostering opportunities that enable them to lead with confidence and pride while ensuring that our traditions remain integral to our progress.”

Sadiya (Assam) MLA Bolin Chetia emphasised the significance of the festival in strengthening ties between Assam and Arunachal. He also commended the DCM’s efforts in improving road connectivity and infrastructure in the area, which have boosted the region’s tourism potential.

This year’s Poi Pee Mau festival featured several notable highlights, including the release of a book titled Folk Life & Folk Customs of the Tai Khamti Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, authored by Dr Kiron C Borah, the principal of Mahabhodi College here. Another highlight was the unveiling of the ‘Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025’ logo and T-shirt – an initiative aimed at promoting tourism and cultural awareness in the region. The festival also showcased traditional dances, culinary experiences, and exhibitions that celebrated the Tai Khamti way of life, reinforcing a strong sense of cultural pride.

The festival was attended also by adviser to education minister Mutchu Mithi, adviser to health minister Dr Mohesh Chai, Raga MLA Rotom Tebin, and Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, among others. (DCM’s PR Cell)