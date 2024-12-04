Upper Siang NYK conducts Yuva Utsav

YINGKIONG, 3 Dec: The Upper Siang district Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) organised a district-level Yuva Utsav at the government higher secondary school (GHSS), here on Monday.

Aike Ome and group won the first prize in the cultural dance competition. Umda Litin and team bagged the first prize in the group event of the science mela, and James Litin bagged the first prize in he individual event of the science mela.

Rubinam Pangkam, Dedi Nyine Nopi, and Oni Payang won the first prize in the declamation, poetry, and mobile photography contest, respectively. George Miyu won the first prize in the painting competition.

MLA Alo Libang, speaking on the occasion, encouraged the youths to take part in creative event such as the yuva utsavs of the NYK. “Youths are the future of our country,” he said and commended the NYKS for its role in providing a platform for the youths to showcase their skills and talent in different fields.

SP Token Saring spoke on the need for the youths to keep away from drug abuse.

GHSS Principal Lutni Perme and Vice Principal Yasung Mitkong also spoke.