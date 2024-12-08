Guv highlights pressing challenges facing urban settlements

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik highlighted the pressing challenges facing urban settlements in Arunachal Pradesh during the east zone conference of the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI) here on Saturday.

The maiden conference of the ITPI, themed ‘Need for planned urbanisation in the northeastern states’, was organised by the ITPI, in collaboration with the town planning directorate, urban affairs department.

Highlighting insufficient parking facilities and shortage of public spaces like parks and open areas, the governor, who inaugurated the event, noted that these shortcomings significantly affect the quality of life and underscore the urgent need for comprehensive and future-oriented urban planning.

Parnaik emphasised the importance of regional planning, citing the vastness and geographical diversity of the state. He stressed that development efforts must go beyond individual towns to adopt a holistic, region-wide approach. “Such a perspective,” he explained, “would promote balanced growth, enable efficient resource allocation, and enhance connectivity across districts, ultimately fostering greater economic and social integration.”

He called for “creation of inclusive and efficient urban spaces that preserve the region’s natural beauty and uphold its rich cultural heritage.”

The governor urged the ITPI to support Arunachal through knowledge-sharing, capacity building, and training initiatives. He emphasised the potential of modern technologies such as GIS, AI-based planning tools, and remote sensing to significantly enhance the state’s planning capabilities.

Touching the issues related to hydropower projects and rehabilitation, the governor suggested development of smart model villages using the compensation funds. “These villages,” he suggested, “should retain a traditional aesthetic while incorporating modern amenities such as schools, markets, recreation-cum-community halls, playgrounds, and dispensaries.”

Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, who is also the president of the ITPI, its secretary-general NK Patel, Urban Affairs Commissioner VP Kulshrestha, ITPI coordinator Yashpal Garg, and Pradeep Kapoor also spoke.

A large number of town planners and urban development professionals from nine states, particularly from the northeastern region, and educational institutes participated in the conference. (Raj Bhavan)