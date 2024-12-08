UBA cell of DPGC conducts village household survey

KAMKI, 7 Dec: The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) cell of the Donyi-Polo Government College (DPGC) here in West Siang district conducted a comprehensive village household survey at Dego Kamki and Kamki villages.

The survey, led by the college’s UBA cell coordinator Nyaglen Gadi, aimed to gather data on the socioeconomic condition, infrastructure and basic amenities in the villages. A team of 50 volunteers participated in the survey, interacted with the villagers and collected valuable insights, a release from the DPGC said.

The UBA team met the village authorities of both the villages and discussed the existing problems and challenges faced by the villagers. The team sought feedback and suggestions from the authorities, ensuring that the survey’s findings would be utilised to drive positive changes in the villages.

The village household survey is a crucial step towards understanding the needs and aspirations of the rural community, the release said.

“The survey is significant step towards making a positive impact on our community, using our knowledge and expertise, and

the data collected will be used to develop targeted interventions, leveraging the expertise and resources of the college,” Gadi said.