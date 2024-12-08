Arms and ammunition seized in Manipur

IMPHAL, 7 Dec: A cache of arms and ammunition was seized by security forces in Manipur’s Thoubal district, a police statement said on Saturday.

The seizure was made during a search operation in the foothills of Pechi Chinglak on Friday.

The arms and ammunition seized include an SMG carbine with magazine, three hand grenades, four cartridges, a bayonet and a radio set, among other things.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year. (PTI)