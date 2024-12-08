Yuva Utsav organised

ANINI, 7 Dec: The Nehru Yuva Kendra’s Dibang Valley district unit organised a district-level Yuva Utsav at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) here on 5 December, in collaboration with the youth affairs department.

The initiative was aimed at rekindling the spirit of patriotism and values of India’s freedom struggle by engaging the youths in various events, progressing from the district to the state and national levels.

Youths, students, and staff members from renowned educational institutions, such as the government higher secondary school Anini, and JNV Anini, participated in the festival.

Among others, Anini CO (HQ) Pemiya Mikrow and JNV Principal Chandar Kumar Dutta attended the event.