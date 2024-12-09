Stolen vehicle recovered, 3 arrested

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The Naharlagun police, with the assistance of Laluk (Assam) Police Station OC SI Milton Borgohain and his team on Saturday arrested three persons, identified as Md Samirul Islam (22), Md Alauddin (24), and Md Habijul Ali (27) – all residents of Besapati Karunabari village under the Laluk police station – for stealing a vehicle from Model Village, Naharlagun, on 6 December.

A case [u/s 305(b) BNS] had been registered at the Naharlagun police station in this regard on Friday.

“During the investigation, CCTV footage revealed three miscreants stealing the vehicle. The CCTV footage was followed to track the movement of the stolen vehicle, and local sources were engaged to ascertain its location. Information was received about the stolen vehicle being in the Bangalmara area, Assam,” Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed in a release.

A coordinated operation with the Laluk police resulted in the arrest of the trio from Besapati Karunabari village, and the vehicle was recovered, the SP said.