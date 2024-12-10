Arunachal contributes 45% of national hydropower capacity: HPDCAPL CMD

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: “Arunachal Pradesh has immense hydropower potential, contributing 45 percent of the national hydropower capacity,” said Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) CMD Toko Onuj during the HPDCAPL’s 18th foundation day celebration at the banquet hall here on Sunday.

Highlighting the significance of green energy in addressing global warming, the HPDCAPL CMD emphasised the vital role of hydro energy in the country’s power sector.

He further underscored the achievements of the HPDCAPL over the years, which include commissioning of the 3 mw Sumbachu SHP in 2020;advancing towards financial closure of the 6 mwMosi SHP; progress in execution of the Selin SHP and Anopani SHP; holding 26% equity in joint ventures with central PSUs, and becoming the nodal agency for carbon credit trading in Arunachal.

Onuj acknowledged the hard work of the HPDCAPL employees, and encouraged them to rededicate themselves to achieve greater milestones in the coming days.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, who was also present on the occasion, lauded the HPDCAPL on its achievements and called it a key player in the hydropower sector. Stressing on sustainability and innovation, he said, “Hydropower production is a global challenge, but the environmental damage caused by India is negligible compared to developed nations. Constant innovation and community engagement, like opening health institutions in project areas, are essential for sustainable progress.”

Congratulating the HPDCAPL on completing 18 years, Arunachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman RK Joshi urged the organisation to view this milestone as the beginning of a new phase.

Sharing insights from India’s energy history, he compared the NTPC’s progress in thermal energy (57,000 mw) and the NHPC’s in hydro energy (8,000 mw), and urged the HPDCAPL to make the best use of its resources and potential in Arunachal.

Hydro Power Development Joint Secretary Hage Lailang, CCF RE (Env & CC) Samuel Changkija, GBPNIHE regional centre head Dr Devendra Kumar, NHPC General Manager VD Maharana and Research Director Sangey Dubey were also present on the occasion.