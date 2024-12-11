State-level orientation prog on sexual harassment of women at workplace

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: A state-level orientation programme on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013’ for departmental nodal officers/internal committee members was organised by the state SANKALP Hub for Empowerment of Women (SHEW) under the women & child development (WCD) department, at the DK convention hall here on Tuesday.

The programme was a part of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, which started from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women). It aimed to orient the internal committee members with the sexual harassment electronics (SHE)-box portal and the procedure to report incidents confidentially, besides with various legislations.

WCD Director (i/c) C Tangjang in her keynote address highlighted that the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence is an

annual global campaign that aims to raise awareness about gender-based violence (GBV), advocates prevention of violence, and supports survivors. She requested all to “come together and call for action to end violence in all its forms.”

The event featured a legal awareness programme on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, with special emphasis on the penal liabilities, by advocate Kamin Danggen from the APSLSA. He acquainted the members with the roles and responsibilities of the internal committee members and their main functions under the Act.

Mission Shakti state nodal officer (SNO) Bahi Koyu explained the SHE-box portal, developed by the union WCD department for online filing of complaints.

Mission Vatsalaya SNO Ojing Talom oriented the participants to the POCSO Act, 2012 and the penal liabilities. He also informed about the scheme for care and support to victims under Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

State mission coordinator for the State SANKALP Hub for Empowerment of Women (SHEW) Yakang Nani informed that many activities were carried out in the state by the SHEW during the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Nukkad nataks, highlighting the importance of Women Helpline-181, Child Helpline-1098 and One-Stop Centres were staged at prominent locations in the capital region by the functionaries of Women Helpline-181 and One-Stop Centres. Besides this,many activities, such as media outreach through social media were undertaken in the state during the campaign.

At the district level, the District SANKALP Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) carried out many awareness activities to raise awareness among the people against gender-based violence, its causes, and its consequences.