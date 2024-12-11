Dist-level Yuva Utsav held

TEZU, 10 Dec: The Lohit district unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), in collaboration with the youth affairs department, organised a district-level Yuva Utsav at the GHSS-I auditorium here on Monday.

More than 250 participants from various youth clubs associated with the NYKS, besides NSS volunteers, students, and staffers from various educational institutions attended the programme.

The Yuva Utsav provided a platform for the youths to showcase their hidden talents and engage in various activities that promote leadership, social responsibility, and teamwork.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Tayeng in her address encouraged the youths to be engaged in the nation-building process by contributing through their skills.

DDSE T Loyi Nyodu and GHSS-I Principal Omung Mize Hage also motivated all the participants to be responsible citizens.