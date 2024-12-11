Tawang celebrates anniv of conferment of Nobel Prize on Dalai Lama

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 10 Dec: Commemorating the 35th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, people from all walks of life celebrated the event at the chamleng (courtyard for dance rehearsal) of the Tawang monastery here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu he said, “Tibet wad occupied by China, but the Dalai Lama did not retaliate aggressively, and nor did he encourage violence against the Chinese regime.”

“His holiness has been promoting world peace and compassion, and being Buddhists we must follow the path shown by him,” he added.

Department of Karmik & Adhyatmik (DoKA) Affairs Chairman Jambey Wangdi said, “Today is a significant day as 35 years back his holiness was conferred the Nobel Peace Prize. The Dalai Lama – an embodiment of Avalokiteshvara – is a compassionate Bodhisattva associated with the protection of the world. He is an apostle of peace.”

“Being his devotees, we pray for his longevity, as his existence is truly important for humankind,” he said.

This day is observed to honour the 14th Dalai Lama, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his non-violent struggle for the liberation of Tibet.

Earlier, a portrait of the Dalai Lama was taken out in a ceremonial procession from the monastery to the chamleng, where a number of traditional dances and songs by groups and individuals added colour to the celebration.