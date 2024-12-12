Training on scientific seed production technique

ROING, 11 Dec: A one-day training programme on “scientific seed production technique of field crops and post-harvest handling and storage of seed” was organized by Lower Dibang Valley Krishi Vigyan Kendra, in collaboration with Jorhat-based AICRP on Seed (Crops), Assam Agriculture University (AAU), here on Wednesday.

AAU principal scientist Dr. Sharmila Dutta Deka delivered a lecture on the genetic principles of seed production, while scientist Dr. Bharat Chandra Nath spoke on seed health and plant protection for quality seed production.

KVK head and senior scientist Dr. Deepanjali Deori also spoke on the occasion.

A farmer-scientist interaction programme was also organized in presence of fifty farmers. (DIPRO)