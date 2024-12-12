95th birth anniversary of Daying Ering celebrated

PASIGHAT, 11 Dec: The 95th birth anniversary Dr. Daying Ering, the architect of modern Arunachal Pradesh, was celebrated in a befitting manner at Giidii Notko here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development minister Ojing Tasing said that the legacy of late Ering and his immense contribution in shaping modern Arunachal Pradesh should continue to inspire the younger generation. He said that the people of the state, particularly the younger generation, should be made aware about his immense contributions.

Highlighting the pivotal role of Ering in introducing the Panchyati Raj system through the Daying Ering Committee and promulgation of the North East Frontier Agency Panchayati Raj Regulations

in 1968, Tasing said that “the state and the nation is indebted to his contribution in rural development and grassroots governance.”

Tasing also termed him a “multifaceted person,” who contributed immensely to the socio-cultural field.

Local MLA Tapi Darang highlighted the contribution of Ering, who served the state and the nation in various capacities, including as a union minister.

Daying Ering Heritage Portal (DEHP) chairman Taring Tabi and advisory member Pike Pulu highlighted the significance of the occasion for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, Tasing and Darang honored eminent socio-cultural figures of the state–Girin Tamuly, Nanni Dai, late Talut Mize, Abe Perme, Tagang Taki, Oyem Yomso, Guni Pertin, Oyem Dai were felicitated by minister Tasing and MLA Darang.

Prizes to the winners of Daying Ering essay competitions were also given away on the occasion.

The programme was organized by DEHP under the aegis of Himalayan Tribal Heritage Society. (DIPRO)