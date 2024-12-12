APAKA fields 66 players for national Karate C’ships

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) has fielded 41 karatekas for the 3rd KIO Sub-Junior National Karate Championship and 25 for the 3rd All India Inter-Zone National Karate Championship, 2025 scheduled to be held in Talkatora stadium, New Delhi from 13 to 15 December.

The teams comprising 33 male and equal numbers of female karatekas, accompanied by their coaches Yarda Tadam and Kampu Sono Rebe, have already left for New Delhi on Tuesday, APAKA informed in a release.