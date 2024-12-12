Inter-School Meet begins in Lungla

[ Prem Chetry ]

LUNGLA, 11 Dec: The 3rd Inter-school Meet, 2025 of Lungla sub-division began at GHSS here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

This year, over 300 students from 16 schools are participating in the meet. The meet features a variety of sports, literary and cultural activities, sponsored by Lungla ZPM Thutan Tashi and Zemithang-Dudunghar ZPM Lek Norbu.

Addressing the students on the occasion, Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu said that sports instill the value of discipline, foster unity and brotherhood.

While encouraging the students to play sports, the MLA at the same time, also advised them to focus on their regular studies. She expressed hope that the meet will provide the students a much needed platform to showcase their talents.

The meet is being organized by the education department in collaboration with the Lungla administration.