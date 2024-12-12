ICR Naharlagun police visit Asha Bhawan Rehabilitation Centre

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Under the Operation Dawn initiative, the ICR Naharlagun police visited Asha Bhawan, a rehabilitation centre in Banderdewa. The police team was led by SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, accompanied by SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, OC PS Banderdewa Kipa Hamak, SI S.K Singh, and their team.

Pate Kaha, president of the Banderdewa Bazar Welfare Committee, also attended the program along with the police.

During the visit, the police team conducted counseling and motivational sessions for the residents, where it focused on self-reflection, encouraging them to evaluate how addiction has impacted their lives and relationships. The sessions emphasized building healthy habits, staying disciplined and maintaining a positive mindset.